Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Trading Down 4.4%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 738,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

GOSS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $711.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth $133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

