Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Director Lisa M. Schnorr Buys 5,000 Shares

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GHM traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.13. 84,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,378. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GHM. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Graham by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Graham by 8.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Graham by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Graham by 46.2% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

