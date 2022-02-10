Greencore Group’s (GNC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.37) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GNC. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 162 ($2.19).

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.85) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 132.02. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 174.30 ($2.36). The company has a market cap of £721.37 million and a PE ratio of 27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.84), for a total transaction of £40,640.88 ($54,957.24).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

