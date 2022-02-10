Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.56. 262,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 447,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Grom Social Enterprises in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative net margin of 129.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

