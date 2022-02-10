Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. Sells 1,039 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for about 3.6% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $29,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $254.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $285.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.49 and its 200 day moving average is $255.93.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

