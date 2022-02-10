Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Shares Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.44% of Group Nine Acquisition worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNAC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $15,404,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,900,000. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 897,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 297,503 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 176,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 238,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 148,562 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNAC opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

