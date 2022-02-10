GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Trading Up 4.9%

GrowMax Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25.
GrowMax Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEOF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GrowMax Resources (APEOF)
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for GrowMax Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowMax Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.