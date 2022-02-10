Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bradesco Corretora

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bradesco Corretora to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Bradesco Corretora’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

