GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 8,452 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.29% of Lazydays worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the third quarter worth $410,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 10.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter worth approximately $898,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 8.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lazydays alerts:

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $70,852.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Murnane sold 6,004 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $126,744.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 251,807 shares of company stock worth $4,947,756 and have sold 28,842 shares worth $580,271. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

LAZY opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $203.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.91. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

LAZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Lazydays Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.