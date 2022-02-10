GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 114,926 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 435.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,926 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Invacare worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invacare by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Invacare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 350,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invacare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invacare by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 56,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invacare by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period.

Get Invacare alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on IVC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of IVC opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Invacare Co. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.