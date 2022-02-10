GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $209,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $182.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.89.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $83,136.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $1,882,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,014 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.45.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.