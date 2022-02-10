GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $658,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.86.

UTHR stock opened at $204.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.37.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,314,460. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

