GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.17% of EZCORP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 46,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 90,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

EZCORP stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $359.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.26.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.