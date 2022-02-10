GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Immunovant at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Immunovant by 202.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMVT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $675.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

