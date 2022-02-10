GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 35,372 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 200.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.16% of Tredegar worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TG. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Tredegar by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Tredegar by 106,457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Tredegar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.67.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

