GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 18,414 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,414 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Brigham Minerals worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNRL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $21.97 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.71 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

