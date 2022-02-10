GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 129,902 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 85,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 77,005 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

