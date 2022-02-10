GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.26% of CyberOptics worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 172.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth $282,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $185,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics stock opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $286.52 million, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70. CyberOptics Co. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15.

CyberOptics Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

