Guess? (NYSE:GES) Trading Up 5.7%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 25,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 897,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

