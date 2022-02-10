Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 94,973 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,973 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $50,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.05. 363,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,728,412. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $222.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

