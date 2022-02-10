Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,586,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,592 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $88,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Comcast by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $49.10. 559,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,374,363. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a market cap of $224.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

