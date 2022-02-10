Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $201,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,473 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,245 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $231.47. 1,007,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,927,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.34 and a 200-day moving average of $337.57. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.15 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $643.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

