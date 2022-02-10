Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 45,117 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 45,117 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $38,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,089,871 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,512,000 after purchasing an additional 115,162 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 28.1% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 22.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 11,864 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.89. 138,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,204,609. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

