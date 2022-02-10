Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $13.24

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $13.65. Guild shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a market cap of $809.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.24.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $412.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($999.00) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Guild during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Guild during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Guild during the second quarter valued at $2,027,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Guild by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

