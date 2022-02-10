GXChain (GXC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $41.02 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. GXChain has a market cap of $138.25 million and approximately $41.02 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00004157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000727 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002644 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,973,846 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

