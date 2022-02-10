GYEN (GYEN) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One GYEN coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $23.54 million and approximately $330,715.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00047286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.69 or 0.07024112 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,657.21 or 0.99779914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00049442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006195 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

