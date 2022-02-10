H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.95

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.81. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 6,005 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. raised their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $169.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.
H2O Innovation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)
H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.
