Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAE. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of HAE opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $138.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 94.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,239 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 36.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,619,000 after purchasing an additional 447,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,479,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,466,000 after purchasing an additional 138,399 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

