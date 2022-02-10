Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

