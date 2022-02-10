Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.19

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.19 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 37.97 ($0.51). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 37.04 ($0.50), with a volume of 10,964,013 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMSO shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.37) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.47) to GBX 31 ($0.42) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.54) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hammerson presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 30.86 ($0.42).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 34.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -1.58.

In other Hammerson news, insider Rita-Rose Gagné bought 306,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £101,226.84 ($136,885.52). Also, insider Habib Annous bought 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($71,399.59).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

