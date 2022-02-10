Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €205.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($235.63) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €184.00 ($211.49) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($241.38) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($212.64) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($226.44) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($189.66) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €180.36 ($207.31).

FRA HNR1 opened at €170.80 ($196.32) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €168.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €159.62. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($108.91) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($133.76).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

