Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HVRRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($227.59) to €191.00 ($219.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($167.82) to €145.70 ($167.47) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale cut Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($212.64) to €188.00 ($216.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.93.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HVRRY stock opened at $97.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.91. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.