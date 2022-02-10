HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 153,332 shares.The stock last traded at $14.62 and had previously closed at $14.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HONE shares. StockNews.com downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 919,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 338,330 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 460,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

