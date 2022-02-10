Head to Head Analysis: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amplify Energy and Matador Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Matador Resources 0 1 8 0 2.89

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 46.23%. Matador Resources has a consensus target price of $46.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.38%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -34.53% -48.29% 8.40% Matador Resources 21.25% 23.09% 10.15%

Volatility & Risk

Amplify Energy has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 4.09, suggesting that its stock price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and Matador Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $202.14 million 0.80 -$464.03 million ($2.78) -1.53 Matador Resources $862.13 million 5.86 -$593.21 million $2.34 18.41

Amplify Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Matador Resources. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Amplify Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring. The Midstream segment conducts natural gas processing, oil transportation services, oil, natural gas and produced water gathering services, and produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

