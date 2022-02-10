Head-To-Head Analysis: Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) & Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Vericel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jasper Therapeutics and Vericel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vericel 0 1 3 0 2.75

Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 292.58%. Vericel has a consensus target price of $58.75, indicating a potential upside of 60.96%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than Vericel.

Risk and Volatility

Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jasper Therapeutics N/A 17.43% 3.98% Vericel 0.14% 0.15% 0.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Vericel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A Vericel $124.18 million 13.76 $3.04 million ($0.01) -3,650.00

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Jasper Therapeutics.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats Vericel on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee. The Epicel portfolio provide skin replacement for patients who have deep dermal or full thickness burns. The company was founded on March 24, 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

