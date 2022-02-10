Head to Head Comparison: TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) & Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get TuSimple alerts:

33.4% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TuSimple and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -13,172.03% -152.46% -66.88% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and Aspyra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $1.84 million 1,836.20 -$177.87 million N/A N/A Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aspyra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TuSimple.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TuSimple and Aspyra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A

TuSimple currently has a consensus price target of $52.29, suggesting a potential upside of 225.00%. Given TuSimple’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Aspyra.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Aspyra

Aspyra, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare products and services for laboratories and hospitals. It offers to workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware and professional services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.