Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 58,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,888. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of Healthcare Services Group worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

