Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.
PEAK stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).
