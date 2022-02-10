Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PEAK stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

