Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

HTLD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 482.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,340,000 after acquiring an additional 94,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

