Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00201610 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00028800 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00027549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.26 or 0.00403075 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00068325 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

