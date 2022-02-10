HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €61.22 ($70.37).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLE shares. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($70.07) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($80.46) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($68.97) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.97) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.97) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting €62.12 ($71.40). The stock had a trading volume of 33,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €44.24 ($50.85) and a twelve month high of €68.72 ($78.99). The business’s 50 day moving average is €62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

