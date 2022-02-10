HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €61.22 ($70.37).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLE shares. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($70.07) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($80.46) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($68.97) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.97) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.97) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting €62.12 ($71.40). The stock had a trading volume of 33,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €44.24 ($50.85) and a twelve month high of €68.72 ($78.99). The business’s 50 day moving average is €62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.