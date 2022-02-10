Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Trading 1.7% Higher

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 291 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 291 ($3.94). 18,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 151,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286 ($3.87).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 281.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 278.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £385.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51.

In other news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts bought 35,500 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £98,690 ($133,455.04).

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

