Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Argus currently has $224.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $203.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. Hershey has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,179 shares of company stock worth $3,518,769. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

