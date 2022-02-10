Hiblocks Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.47 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $26.47 million and $282,213.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00049403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.44 or 0.07196686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,784.96 or 0.99863423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00051159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054491 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

