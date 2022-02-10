High Performance Blockchain (HPB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $488,666.00

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 8% against the dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $488,666.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00069297 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000036 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

