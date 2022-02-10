HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 29,423 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 103.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,423 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $150.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

