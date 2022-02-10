HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 6,682 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $120.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

