HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.05% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

XHE opened at $108.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.73. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $95.75 and a 1-year high of $133.87.

