HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.56 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 716.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $929,000. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,485.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 46,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 43,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,832.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.34. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

