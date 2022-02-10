HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 198,053 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,521,000 after purchasing an additional 106,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44,224 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,602,000 after purchasing an additional 51,645 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average of $85.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $54.88 and a one year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

